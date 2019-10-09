‘Bachelor’ star Peter Weber falls, cuts face during Season 24 production

Send this page to someone via email

Peter Weber, star of the upcoming season of The Bachelor, is recovering from an injury to his face during production for Season 24.

Host Chris Harrison told the Hollywood Reporter that Weber, 27, “suffered a freak accident.”

“He got a cut on his head. He did get stitches but he’s 100 per cent OK, and production is already back underway,” Harrison said in a statement. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

According to People, Weber fell and hit his head on cocktail glasses during a game of golf on Monday in Costa Rica.

Weber was reportedly transported to a hospital almost two hours away, where he received 22 stitches on his face.

The incident reportedly occurred one day before the women competing on Season 24 were supposed to arrive in Costa Rica.

During the finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September, Harrison revealed who had been chosen to become the next Bachelor star.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for… 🌹 pic.twitter.com/aOkfWhztVs — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 18, 2019

Weber, the second runner-up from last season’s The Bachelorette, was chosen as the man who will be handing out the roses on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

“I feel emotional right now. This is crazy,” Weber told Harrison at the time. “This is life-changing. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me and I know it’s going to.”

Spoiler Alert! Say hello to our next Bachelor! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/TPCysMdW7P — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 18, 2019

The Bachelor is set to return on Jan. 6, 2020.