View Full Results
Entertainment
September 11, 2019 11:13 am
Updated: September 11, 2019 11:15 am

‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Brutal rose rejection among most cringeworthy moments in show history

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Luke Stone on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

ABC
A A

On Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise, host Chris Harrison decided to cancel the cocktail party ahead of the final rose ceremony.

In one of the most cringeworthy moments in Bachelor in Paradise history, Bri Barnes rejected Luke Stone’s rose.

Story continues below

“Bri, I know we haven’t had as much time to talk but I want to get to know you more and I trust you. And I think that I want to use the rest of this time to get to know you better. Will you accept this rose?” Stone asked Barnes.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Caelynn Miller-Keyes responds to leaked text messages

“Honestly, I came here to find love and a relationship and I just don’t think that I see that with you,” she told him. “Knowing what this rose represents, I can’t say yes to that. I’m sorry.”

“OK, that’s fine. Don’t worry about it,” Stone responded.

“Well, this has never happened before,” Harrison said as he went to stand beside Stone at the front of the rose ceremony.

“So Bri turned down the rose. Is there anyone else that would like Luke’s rose tonight? Anyone?” Harrison asked.

After no one stepped forward, Harrison told Stone: “Alright, unfortunately, you’re not in a relationship. Say your goodbyes.”

“I’m fine, actually. I think I made the right decision. I mean, that’s Paradise. You can’t assume it’s going to work out, especially coming down halfway through,” Stone told the camera.

“The only other difference is that I could have just gone home. But I actually wanted to make sure with Bri,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ drama spills into real life as Blake Horstmann makes text messages public

Bachelor Nation took to Twitter to discuss the cringeworthy moment.

Barnes later accepted Matt Donald’s rose, leaving Sydney Lotuaco alone. Lotuaco was sent home after the rose ceremony.

Barnes had second thoughts about accepting Donald’s rose the following morning.

“Honestly, I’m feeling a little bit like you made the wrong decision by giving me the rose,” Barnes told Donald, who kept referring to her as a “supermodel.”

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 6 cast — Meet the singles looking for love

“I feel like you see the exterior of me but I want to be chosen because you know things about my heart and the person that I am. I can’t see this going father,” Barnes said, ending her time with Donald.

Fans of the show had some thoughts about Barnes rejecting Donald as well.

Bachelor in Paradise‘s three-hour Season 6 finale airs Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bachelor in paradise
bachelor in paradise 2019
bachelor in paradise luke s
bri luke s bachelor in paradise
bri rejects luke s
bri rejects luke s bachelor in paradise
bri rejects luke s rose
luke s bachelor in paradise
luke s bri bachelor in paradise
luke s rose bachelor in paradise
luke stone

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.