Reba McEntire splits from boyfriend Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo have split after more than two years of dating.

McEntire shared the news during an interview with Us Weekly that was published on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old country singer said she would not be spending the holidays with Lasuzzo.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire revealed.

“We still talk and we’re friends but just decided to go our separate ways.”

McEntire met Lasuzzo in August 2017 when she was on vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyo., with her friend Kix Brooks, one half of the country duo Brooks & Dunn.

The Heart Won’t Lie singer explained how she met Lasuzzo to Taste of Country in January.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” she shared. “I made another trip to Jackson Hole because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us. And we’ve been dating ever since.”

McEntire was previously married to Narvel Blackstock for 26 years.