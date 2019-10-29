Halloween 2019: The best celebrity costumes so far

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween is not until Thursday but many celebrities dressed up over the weekend and showed off their costumes.

The holiday is a fleeting opportunity to dress up as your favourite pop-culture character or something very spooky, and it can also show off your creativity.

Dozens of celebrities pulled out all the stops with their Halloween costumes and they ran the gamut, ranging from pop stars to characters from your favourite TV shows. Often with money and creative teams at their disposal, celebs’ costumes can really blow our minds.

Check out the best celebrity costumes so far below.

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia

Union and her daughter wore matching costumes inspired by the actress’ character from the 2000 cheerleading movie Bring It On. She played Isis, the head cheerleader of the Clovers from East Compton.

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty

The Super Bass rapper and Petty dressed up as Harley Quinn and the Joker.

Nina Dobrev

The Canadian actress dressed up as singer Billie Eilish.

Cardi B

The Money rapper dressed up as a nurse.

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter dressed up as her mom in her Met Gala 2019 outfit.

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou

These best friends celebrated Halloween over the weekend as Madonna and Britney Spears from their Like A Virgin performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

The 7th Heaven star dressed up as her husband in his ‘N Sync days and Timberlake went as her microphone.

Ashley Graham

The 31-year-old model dressed up as Jessica Rabbit from the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato dressed up as Pennywise from the It films.

Patrick Starr

Patrick Starr dressed up as Shrek.

Halsey

The Without Me singer dressed up as Marilyn Manson.

Evan Peters and Halsey

Evan Peters and Halsey attended FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever on Oct. 26 as Sonny and Cher.

Liam Payne

The former One Direction star went as Superman.

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated Halloween as Jennifer Lopez in the exotic green Versace silk chiffon dress from her appearance at the 42nd Grammy Awards in February 2000.

G-Eazy

The No Limit rapper went as Edward Scissorhands.

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne went to Paris Hilton’s Halloween party as a clown.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton dressed up as She-Ra.

Jhene Aiko

The Worst singer dressed up as Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum.

Camila Mendes

The Riverdale actor dressed up as Rick from Rick and Morty.

The cast of Black-ish

Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown dressed up as the characters from Jordan Peele’s 2019 film Us.

