Ben Affleck back in rehab after intervention by Jennifer Garner: report

Ben Affleck is reportedly heading back to rehab.

The 46-year-old actor is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, according to People.

Affleck entered rehab shortly after Jennifer Garner was photographed arriving at his home on Wednesday.

A source told E! that Garner, “visibly shaken,” was seen driving Affleck to the facility after going to his Pacific Palisades home with her bodyguard to confront him.

TMZ reports that Affleck “wanted the help and agreed to go” with Garner after she begged him to seek treatment.

Affleck reportedly checked in at a live-in rehab facility in Los Angeles and will stay there for an “extended period” of time.

Affleck has struggled with alcohol addiction before. His first time in rehab was in 2001.

Most recently he thanked Garner for her support when he finished treatment in March 2017.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote on Facebook. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

His reported relapse comes days after news spread of his breakup with Lindsay Shookus. The pair dated for a year.

Affleck and Garner remain legally married and are currently finalizing their divorce.