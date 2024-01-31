Menu

The Curator

Shop The Curator’s bestsellers for January before they’re gone

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted January 31, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
From eye masks to passport holders and hand cream, here's a roundup of our top bestsellers for January. View image in full screen
From eye masks to passport holders and hand cream, here's a roundup of our top bestsellers for January. (Amazon)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

January is wrapping up, and we’ve covered fantastic topics to kickstart the new year – organization tips to healthy eating and brightening those long winter days. With the cold weather, many of our readers have been grabbing space heaters and heated blankets (including us!).

Here are our top bestsellers by category for the month of January.

Skincare essentials

Saimyo Pink Rose Eye Mask
Decidedly chic, these eye masks give your morning routine a touch of glamour while brightening dark circles at an affordable price. With 30 pairs to a pack, these eye masks are the best bang for your buck.
$16.99 on Amazon
grace & stella eye masks
Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks
These Grace & Stella eye masks scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder will leave you wondering, “What sorcery is this?”
$27.95 on Amazon (was $57.55)

 

CeraVe Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
This refreshing gel-cream facial cream helps replenish hydration, providing up to 24 hours of hydration. It contains three essential ceramides to hep lock in skin moisture and restore the skin’s protective barrier.
$20.3 on Amazon

 

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 50 Tinted Sunscreen
A sunscreen that can soften the look of blemishes and hyperpigmentation while protecting against UVA and UVB rays and blue light. Available in a universal tint that, according to LaRoche Posay, can match most skin tones.
$32.25 on Amazon (was $37.95)
applecherry lip oil
Nooni Korean Lip Oil
Get the ultimate kissable glow with this plumping lip oil by K-beauty brand, nooni. Its star ingredients, apple seed oil, cherry extract and peptides, instantly soften and perk up your pout while protecting it from the elements.
$17.6 on Amazon

 

Travel essentials

 

WALNEW RFID Blocking Passport Wallet
Embossed with the Canadian crest, this bestselling passport wallet has room to carry a SIM, boarding passes, credit cards and ID.
$14.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

UGREEN Electronic Accessories Bag
Traveling with electronics? It’s a challenge to keep track of all the cables, power banks, and memory cards you need to run your life. This handy travel pack will make staying connected a breeze.
$26.99 on Amazon
Slim Card Cover Case for AirTag
Discreet and durable, this neatly designed AirTag holder is the best option if you want to keep the tracker in your wallet.
$13.98 on Amazon

 

Best hand creams

Gloves In A Bottle
Coined a ‘hand shielding’ lotion, this light, non-greasy cream bonds with the outer layer of the skin, helping to lock in your natural moisture. It also restores the protective qualities of the outer layer. In my experience, this lightweight cream is easy to apply throughout the day.
$17.95 on Amazon

 

O'Keeffe's Working Hands
Working Hands is a classic choice that truly lives up to its promise of relieving extremely dry and cracked hands. This concentrated, hypoallergenic cream works fast and can be reapplied throughout the day—though it’s best to apply after handwashing. Dealing with cracked skin is no fun and can take a while to heal. This cream helps speed up the process, and its non-greasy formula makes it an excellent choice for everyday use.
$9.95 on Amazon (was $12.49)
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream
This dermatologist-tested barrier cream is designed for dry to very dry hands, providing instant relief. The rich cream applies smoothly with a non-greasy finish. As someone who suffers from eczema, I find it beneficial to use this cream before bed for an extra moisture boost and protective shield to my hands. The compact size also makes it convenient to carry in any bag.
$12.32 on Amazon (was $13.5)

 

For muscle growth and recovery

 

Evlution Nutrition L-Carnitine500 Capsules
L-Carnitine, vital for energy and fat metabolism, is renowned for weight management and exercise advantages. It potentially supports muscle recovery and heart health. Explore Evlution Nutrition L-Carnitine500 which converts stored body fat to energy, facilitating extended exercise, faster recovery, and optimizing workout effectiveness.
$26.99 on Amazon
Jacked Factory Creatine Powder
Creatine, a well-researched supplement, enhances strength and power during resistance training by replenishing ATP, the body’s primary energy source. Try Creatine Monohydrate Powder by Jacked Factory for muscle growth, increased strength, and improved athletic performance.
$22.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

All things cold!

 

Gotcozy Heated Blanket
With over 2,000 reviews, this reversible blanket is perfect for keeping you warm and stylish whether you’re working from home or getting cozy on the couch at the end of the day. Plus, it’s currently 49% off for a limited time!
$59.98 on Amazon (was $65.98)

 

Govee Life Space Heater
This electric heater comes with a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth app for ultimate convenience. Additionally, it seamlessly integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant. It rapidly heats up in just two seconds and provides 80 degrees of oscillation, making it suitable for heating larger rooms. The heater will automatically shut off when tilted up to 45 degrees for more than three seconds.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

 

2in1 Magnetic Rechargeable Hand Warmers
If you wish you could extend your trail walks or dog walks but find yourself cutting them short because you are losing sensation in your fingertips, then consider these rechargeable, pocket-sized hand warmers. Brighter and warmer days are waiting for you.
$41.99 on Amazon
MAXTID Draft Stoppers
This draft stopper option attaches to the bottom of your door with Velcro. The length is adjustable and you can also use the stopper on bedroom doors to help keep noise out.
$18.99 on Amazon
ATack Transparent Window Weather Sealing Tape
If you want to seal up windows, this tape sealant is easy to use and prevents cold drafts. It’s puncture resistant and withstand all weather conditions.
$15.49 on Amazon

 

Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
You’re not seeing double! This shovel has two ergonomic handles to help support as you scoop and lift. The spring-assist handle also helps reduce strain. This highly rated shovel has over 23,000 reviews. One user says: “The blade is wide enough to clear a big swath of sidewalk or driveway in each scoop, but not so big it’s unwieldy or hard to balance, even loaded with snow.”
$26.37 on Amazon (was $33.62) $84.99 at Rona

