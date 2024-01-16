Always cold? 10 products that will change your life

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No matter where you live in Canada, there’s no way around it right now: it’s cold outside. Whether you’re knee-deep in snowdrifts or battling gusts of biting wind, we’re constantly seeking refuge from the freezing forecast. As such, we’ve rounded up our top product picks to help even the chilliest person conquer the cold – from a smart self-heating mug to a compact hand warmer made for commuters.

Ember Smart Mug Savouring a steaming cup of coffee on a brisk winter morning is an instant mood booster. But its effects are short-lived when our drink turns cold before we’ve had our last sips. Enter the Ember smart mug that keeps coffee heated all day long (or for up to 80 minutes when taken off its charging coaster). Our favourite feature? The fact that you can set a cup of joe to your ideal temperature via a simple smartphone app. $199.99 on Amazon

Heated Blanket For those who can’t seem to keep warm at home, no matter how many layers you’re wearing, it turns out a heated throw is the only layer you’ll need. This tried-and-true Sunbeam blanket features four heat settings that can be adjusted with the quick press of a button. It also auto shuts off after four hours for added peace of mind. $64.43 on Amazon

Rechargeable Hand Warmer We love this compact gadget that will perfectly fit into the palm of your hand. Whether bracing yourself for a long commute or frantically trying to warm up your fingers after returning indoors, this portable hand warmer is a winter must-have. It features three heat levels, and will last from 4-8 hours (depending on your heat level of choice) before needing to be recharged. $28.11 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Compact Fire Bowl If you’re without access to a fireplace or fire pit, we can do you one better: a modern fire bowl. The stylish invention is fit for both indoor and outdoor use, and is small enough to fit on a coffee table. It burns smoke-free for up to three hours, and can even be used for making s’mores! $99.99 AT TERRAFLAME

Cozy Slippers Sure, socks are great – but slippers are better. They’re one of life’s little luxuries we typically take for granted come winter. This ultra-cozy pair features a fluffy faux-fur lining and an anti-slip rubber sole. They’re also a stylish and budget-friendly option that promise plenty of wear. $23.85 on Amazon (was $26.5)

Mini Space Heater Whether cooped up in a cold office cubicle or your home just never feels warm enough, consider investing in a portable space heater. This mini model (it weighs less than three pounds) is ideal for tucking under a desk to keep legs and feet toasty. It also distributes warm air quietly so as not to disrupt any nearby coworkers. $31.69 on Amazon (was $38.07)

Coziest Sherpa Robe Come winter, a comfy robe is as much a wardrobe essential as a pair of winter boots. Wear it morning, noon or night – there are no rules. This plush sherpa robe from Pottery Barn will keep you extra snug. Bonus: it’s currently on sale. $78 AT POTTERY BARN

Heated Socks If you’re outside for prolonged periods of time in frigid temperatures, a standard pair of socks (or even doubling up) might not cut it. This heated variety comes with a built-in battery pack to keep toes toasty no matter the elements. Just remember to remove the batteries prior to washing. $174.22 on Amazon (was $183.05)

Heated Mattress Pad When the weather turns frigid, there are moments when no number of covers ever feels like enough. A better solution: this heated mattress pad that boasts 10 heat levels and will keep sheets warm for eight solid hours. The cozy fleece fabric effectively traps heat and is even machine washable once unplugged. $125.97 on Amazon

Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle What’s one better than a hot water bottle? A hot water bottle dressed up in faux fur. This ultra-soft cover, made from recycled polyester, is the definition of cozy warmth. It’ll provide all the heat therapy you need to make it through until spring. $17.50 at Indigo

—

