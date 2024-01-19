Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

The Curator

Stay warm with one of these bestselling heated blankets

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted January 19, 2024 11:52 am
Using Electric Blanket in Winter View image in full screen
Our roundup of the highest rated and bestselling heated blankets out there. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Snuggling up for a movie or sliding into bed shouldn’t feel like an arctic adventure, right? That’s where heated blankets swoop in to save the day – or night!  They’re not just trending; there’s a legit reason behind their popularity. Instant warmth, plus the bonus of keeping that thermostat from skyrocketing.

Check out this roundup featuring the highest rated and bestselling heated blankets out there!

Heated Blanket
For those who can’t seem to keep warm at home, no matter how many layers you’re wearing, it turns out a heated throw is the only layer you’ll need. This tried-and-true Sunbeam blanket features four heat settings that can be adjusted with the quick press of a button. It also auto shuts off after four hours for added peace of mind.
$64.39 on Amazon
Electric Heated Throw Blanket
This plush heated blanket has ten heating levels for maximum warmth and its long power cable gives plenty of reach. Bonus: This blanket is machine washable and easy to clean.
$89.99 on Amazon

 

Lukasa Electric Blanket
Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal! With three heating levels, the blanket heats up fast and will also shut off automatically after eight hours. Additionally, it boasts a large cord for use in bigger rooms and comes in a variety of colors.
$62.63 on Amazon (was $69.59)

 

Gotcozy Heated Blanket
With over 2,000 reviews, this reversible blanket is perfect for keeping you warm and stylish whether you’re working from home or getting cozy on the couch at the end of the day. Plus, it’s currently 49% off for a limited time!
$49.97 on Amazon (was $65.98)
More Recommendations
Heated Blanket King Size
Looking to keep your bed warm overnight? This king-size option has six settings and can stay on for 10 hours. There’s also a dual controller, allowing you and your partner to pick your own heat settings. Win-win!
$49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

Heated Mattress Pad
If you want to turn things up a notch, this heated mattress pad boasts 10 heat levels and will keep sheets warm for eight solid hours. The cozy fleece fabric effectively traps heat and is even machine washable once unplugged.
$129.97 on Amazon

More by The Curator team

The best 5 space heaters for winter

Always cold? 10 products that will change your life

Best hand creams for dry and cracked hands

