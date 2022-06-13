Arrest warrant issued in weekend gunfire at Commissioners Road East business: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man sought in connection with a report of gunfire at a southeast London business over the weekend.

Officers were called to a business in the 1100-block of Commissioners Road East, near Pond Mills Road, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report that a firearm had gone off in the establishment during an altercation.

The suspect fled before police arrived, and investigators say there were no reports of physical injuries.

The incident led to an hours-long standoff at a nearby townhouse complex that lasted until 5 p.m. Saturday with no arrests made.

The accused, identified as Ryan Vernal, 22, has been charged by way of arrest warrant with several counts, including recklessly discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly without a licence, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say Vernal remains at large. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach, and to instead call 911.

The incident was one of two involving gunfire to be reported by police this past weekend.

Investigators are also looking into reports of gunfire in a residential area in the city’s southwest late Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene in the 400-block of Highland Avenue shortly before midnight, they said.

No injuries or damage to property was reported, but police say it was determined that a firearm had gone off in the area.

No other information has been made public.

The weekend incidents are among at least a dozen involving gunfire that have been reported by London police since late March.

Incidents involving gunfire since late March: March 26: Gunshots reported in the area of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street around 4:30 a.m. Police said evidence was located indicating that a gun had been fired.

March 30: Incident on Egerton Street ends with 59-year-old sustaining a gunshot wound and other injuries, police said. Man, 73, charged with attempted murder in the incident. The two knew each other.

April 2: Gunshots reported being fired from a moving vehicle around 6:50 a.m. along Highbury Avenue north of Commissioners Road. A man driving southbound told police an occupant in a passing vehicle had fired a handgun twice, and again into the air as the vehicle continued onto the off-ramp. Two women, both 19, were later charged.

April 16: Gunshots reported at townhouse complex located at 253 Taylor St., southeast of Adelaide and Huron Streets, around 11 p.m. Several shell casings were located along with minor property damage, police say. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 26: Report of altercation involving man with a gun around 2:15 a.m. near Richmond and Kent streets which saw gun fired. Four, aged 19 and 20, later taken into custody, including one for the assault of an officer. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 28: Disturbance reported around 2:30 a.m. near Richmond and Mill streets. Police locate no injured parties at the scene, but said one man later attended hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

May 11: Gunshots reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue in east London. No injuries were reported, and a search of a Hilton Avenue home allegedly turns up a replica handgun, a shotgun, and ammo. A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man each face eight firearm-related counts.

May 15: Vehicle reportedly struck by a bullet shortly before midnight in the area of Wellington Road and Bradley Avenue. No injuries reported, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

May 18: Report of shooting at a residential complex located at 792 Ladybrook Cres. around 1:30 a.m. One man is located suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to hospital with what police described as a “critical injury.” Few other details have been made public since.

May 25: Gunfire reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 100-block of Carling Street in London’s downtown core. No injuries and no reported damage.

June 11: Gunfire reported at a business in the 1100-block of Commissioners Road East around 2:30 a.m. following an altercation. A multi-hour standoff at a nearby townhouse complex yields no arrests. A 22-year-old is sought on multiple charges.

June 12: Gunshots reported shortly before midnight in the 400-block of Highland Avenue. No injuries or property damage reported. No suspects in custody as of June 13.