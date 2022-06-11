London, Ont. police investigating after gun fired in southeast end

London, Ont., police are investigating after receiving reports of someone firing a gun.
Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road.
When police arrived, officers found evidence that a gun had been fired.
No injuries were reported.
Trending Stories
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments