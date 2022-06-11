Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigating after gun fired in southeast end

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 11, 2022 12:52 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are investigating after receiving reports of someone firing a gun.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Commissioners Road East and Pond Mills Road.

When police arrived, officers found evidence that a gun had been fired.

Read more: London police looking for answers after car shooting

No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

