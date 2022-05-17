2nd suspect charged in east London gunfire investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have laid firearms-related charges against a second person in connection with an incident last week that saw gunshots ring out in a neighbourhood in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to the scene of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue, just southwest of Clarke Road and Dundas Street, around 1:30 p.m. on May 11 after receiving a call of reported gunshots.

Police revealed Tuesday that a 21-year-old London man had been charged with eight firearm-related counts in the incident, including two of carelessly handling a firearm, two of carelessly handling ammunition, and one of recklessly discharging a firearm.

The man’s identity is not being released as police say it could identify the 16-year-old who was also charged last week in connection with the incident. The teen faces the same charges as the 21-year-old, according to police.

Police say a search at a home in the 300 block of Hilton Avenue in relation to the probe turned up a 20-gauge Mossberg pump-action shotgun, 20 20-gauge shotgun shells and five .450 shotgun shells.

A replica handgun was also seized, police said.

The incident was at least the seventh gunfire-related incident to be publicized by police since late March.

An eighth incident was reported over the weekend after a motorist reported their vehicle had been struck by a bullet in the area of Wellington Road South and Bradley Avenue shortly before midnight on Sunday.