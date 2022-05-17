Menu

Crime

2nd suspect charged in east London gunfire investigation: police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 17, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood' Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
Video posted to Facebook shows the moment gunshots rang out early Wednesday afternoon in a neighbourhood in east London, Ont. Officers were called to the scene of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue around 1:30 p.m. for a report of gunfire. A 16-year-old teen was later taken into custody and faces several weapons-related charges. A search of a home on Hilton Avenue later turned up a shotgun, shotgun shells, and a replica firearm, police allege.

London, Ont., police have laid firearms-related charges against a second person in connection with an incident last week that saw gunshots ring out in a neighbourhood in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to the scene of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue, just southwest of Clarke Road and Dundas Street, around 1:30 p.m. on May 11 after receiving a call of reported gunshots.

Police revealed Tuesday that a 21-year-old London man had been charged with eight firearm-related counts in the incident, including two of carelessly handling a firearm, two of carelessly handling ammunition, and one of recklessly discharging a firearm.

The man’s identity is not being released as police say it could identify the 16-year-old who was also charged last week in connection with the incident. The teen faces the same charges as the 21-year-old, according to police.

Police say a search at a home in the 300 block of Hilton Avenue in relation to the probe turned up a 20-gauge Mossberg pump-action shotgun, 20 20-gauge shotgun shells and five .450 shotgun shells.

A replica handgun was also seized, police said.

The incident was at least the seventh gunfire-related incident to be publicized by police since late March.

An eighth incident was reported over the weekend after a motorist reported their vehicle had been struck by a bullet in the area of Wellington Road South and Bradley Avenue shortly before midnight on Sunday.

