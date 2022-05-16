London police looking for answers after car shooting

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after a person reported a vehicle was shot with a gun Sunday night.

On Sunday just before midnight, police responded to the area of Wellington Road South and Bradley Avenue.

Officers spoke with the complainant who reported that his vehicle had been struck by a bullet, causing minor damage.

There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident, police report.

The investigation is still in its early stages and police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist, including anyone in the area who may have dash camera footage.