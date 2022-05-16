Menu

Comments

Crime

London police seek suspects after pickup truck rear-ends school bus

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 16, 2022 12:33 pm
A school bus. View image in full screen
A school bus. File Photo

London Police say no injuries were reported after a stolen pickup truck rear-ended a school bus in south London on Monday.

Around 7:40 a.m., police say that a school bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Josselyn Drive in London.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the collision, and no reported injuries, police say.

Read more: ‘Brace for impact’ — Gas prices rise to more than $2 a litre across Ontario

Officers say a man and a woman were seen fleeing from the pickup truck on foot.

Police later determined that the vehicle was reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

