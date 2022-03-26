Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police investigating after gunshots heard

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 26, 2022 11:26 am
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say officers are investigating after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Police say officers were called at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street.

Police found evidence that a gun had been fired in the area.

Read more: 2 arrested, 1 injured in midday shooting in southeast London, Ont.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

