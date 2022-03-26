London, Ont. police investigating after gunshots heard

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say officers are investigating after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Police say officers were called at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street.

Police found evidence that a gun had been fired in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

