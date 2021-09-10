Menu

Crime

2 arrested, 1 injured in midday shooting in southeast London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2021 2:57 pm
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London, Ont., police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Vinewood Court and Cleveland Avenue, in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood, just after noon on Friday.

2 arrested, 1 wanted after multi-force sex trafficking probe: London, Ont. police

On scene, police say officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

Police say two suspects were arrested and a firearm was located, but police have not provided information on the suspects or on potential charges.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police “do not believe that this was a random incident.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

