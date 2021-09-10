2 arrested, 1 injured in midday shooting in southeast London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Vinewood Court and Cleveland Avenue, in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood, just after noon on Friday.

On scene, police say officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police add.

Police say two suspects were arrested and a firearm was located, but police have not provided information on the suspects or on potential charges.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police “do not believe that this was a random incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:43 Community members call for action following triple shooting Community members call for action following triple shooting – Aug 20, 2021