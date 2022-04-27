4 charged after gun fired, officer assaulted near Richmond Row: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Four London, Ont., residents are facing charges in connection with an altercation off Richmond Row early Tuesday morning in which a gun was discharged and an officer was assaulted, police say.

Officers responded to the area of Richmond and Kent streets around 2:15 a.m. for a report of a fight in the area involving a person with a gun.

At the scene, police say they found evidence that a firearm had gone off, and later located a vehicle from which several occupants fled on foot.

“Police arrested the suspects a short time later. While one of the suspects was being arrested, a police officer was approached and assaulted by another person,” officials said in a statement.

That person was also arrested, police say, adding that no injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, and say a firearm was recovered by officers.

Four Londoners, three aged 19 and one 20, face multiple charges in connection with the incident.

One 19-year-old faces six charges, including discharge firearm being reckless to the life or safety of another person; possession of a firearm not holding a licence; two counts of careless use/storage of a firearm or ammo; occupy motor vehicle with firearm; and possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order.

One 19-year-old and the 20-year-old face charges of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The third 19-year-old involved faces charges of assaulting and obstructing a peace officer. They appeared in court on Tuesday and were released with a June court date.

The three others also appeared in court on Tuesday and were remanded into custody, police said.

No other information has been provided.

