Crime

Police investigating after early morning gunfire reported in downtown London

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 25, 2022 12:39 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police say they’re asking for the public’s help as they investigate another incident of gunfire in the city, this time in the downtown core.

Officers responded to the scene in the 100-block of Carling Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday for a report that someone had fired a gun.

Police say they located evidence a gun had gone off in the area, however no damage was found and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident is at least the 10th to be reported in the city involving gunfire since late March.

Click to play video: 'Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood' Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood – May 12, 2022
