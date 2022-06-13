Gunshots heard in southwest London, Ont. on Sunday, police say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area in the city’s southwest.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to multiple calls in regards to gunshots heard in the 400-block radius of Highland Avenue.

Police determined that a firearm had been fired in the area.

No injuries or damage to property was reported.

The investigation is ongoing and has since been reassigned to the guns and gangs section.

Anyone with information can contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).