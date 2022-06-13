Menu

Crime

Gunshots heard in southwest London, Ont. on Sunday, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:30 am
On June 12, 2022, shortly before midnight, London, Ont., police responded to multiple calls in regards gunshots heard in the 400-block radius of Highland Avenue. View image in full screen
On June 12, 2022, shortly before midnight, London, Ont., police responded to multiple calls in regards gunshots heard in the 400-block radius of Highland Avenue. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are investigating after gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area in the city’s southwest.

Shortly before midnight, police responded to multiple calls in regards to gunshots heard in the 400-block radius of Highland Avenue.

Police determined that a firearm had been fired in the area.

No injuries or damage to property was reported.

The investigation is ongoing and has since been reassigned to the guns and gangs section.

Anyone with information can contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

