Crime

Teen charged after 2nd pepper spray incident in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 10:52 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Vector DSGNR via Getty Images

A teen from London, Ont., has been charged in relation to an assault using pepper spray on Friday in the city’s southwest.

On June 10, around approximately 2:45 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 700 block of Wonderland Road South, police say.

The investigation revealed that a group of young people had been pepper-sprayed.

According to police, the victims were assessed by paramedic services, and there were no serious injuries reported.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of administering a noxious substance, and resisting arrest.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on July 25.

This is the second incident in a week reported by London police regarding youth and pepper spray.

Last week, a 16-year-old boy was arrested after three teens were pepper-sprayed and one struck with a baton at Maitland and King streets near H.B. Beal Secondary School on June 8.

He has since been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on July 18, according to police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
