Trial for self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ hears from investors he allegedly bilked

Some of Aiden Pleterski’s alleged victims testified Wednesday about meeting the Whitby man, giving him hundreds of thousands of dollars to invest and trusting Pleterski would do what he said he would do.

Pleterski is charged with fraud over $5,000 and money laundering and is represented. The 27-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

Braden Martyniuk testified he had read articles about Pleterski in which he described himself as “The Crypto King” and said that influenced his decision to invest.

Martyniuk said he and Pleterski shared a mutual friend. He met with Pleterski and was told if he invested, his money would go towards foreign exchange trading.

“He promised returns of three percent a week, compounding every week,” said Martyniuk who believed Pleterski was trading on a platform called Forex. “He said there was no risk to the initial investment, and all his clients were fully covered.”

Martyniuk added Pleterski told him he had a $300-million slush fund, explaining he believed that meant Pleleterski had money in reserves to protect all his clients.

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Martyniuk said he wired him $250,000 and signed a contract. He said when he reached out to Pleterski see if he could get his money back in May or June 2022, he got nothing.

In his opening address Tuesday, Crown Counsel Scott Patterson told the jury that up until June 2020, Pleterski was living at his parents’ house in Whitby, worked at a rental agency and drove a Honda Civic.

“His parents supported him financially until Covid when he began receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) of $500/week,” said Patterson.

Patterson told the jury that in the middle of 2020, Pleterski began soliciting money from people and told them that he would take 30 percent of the capital gains. He told them he had a system that he would never lose more than two percent and targeted five percent gains. He also told some investors that he was incredibly wealthy.

Patterson said investors trusted him and believed he would do what he said he would do with their money.

“Instead, he used investor money to fund his lifestyle: exotic cars, private jets, lavish shopping and credit card bills that ran into the millions,” said Patterson who told the jury they will see Pleterski’s financials.

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Patterson said things began to fall apart in the spring of 2022 when investors wanted to get their money out.

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“But Mr. Pleterski had no money to give. As you’ll hear, he gave excuses. Delaying the return of money then telling investors that their money was frozen in his foreign exchange account. But as you’ll both see and hear in evidence, that didn’t happen. It wasn’t frozen because Pleterski never invested the money. He had simply spent it” said Patterson, who told the jury Pleterski spent investor money as if it was his own.

Stewart Wilson, who manages a high-end car rental company, said he met Pleterski when he was only 20 or 21, saying he wanted to rent a vehicle and rented him a half a dozen high-end vehicles in 2019.

He knew Pleterski lived in a house in Whitby on a cul-de-sac which he had gone to before.

Wilson said he had not seen Pleterski for a year and randomly ran into him in a parking lot downtown in the fall of 2020. Wilson testified Pleterski told him he’d bought an Audi R8 and said he was trading.

“I was happy for him. It seemed like everything was going good for him.”

Wilson said he ultimately set up a meeting with Pleterski in 2021 after seeing through social media that he was doing well.

“He didn’t try to entice me at all in joining which I thought was pretty cool. He was doing everything on his own,” said Wilson referring to the fact that Pleterski was living in a big house on the Lake Shore and had bought himself “very extravagant cars”.

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Wilson said after learning Pleterski was trading for close friends and family, and believing people were getting good returns, he reached out to him in November 2021.

Wilson said Pleterski invited him to come by his new house.

“At that point, I went to the mansion,” said Wilson, describing it as about 8,000-square-foot on the waterfront in Burlington. “He said purchased it. I said he was crazy.”

Wilson said he had Lamborghinis, Audis and a McLaren worth about $2 million parked in the garage. “I was quite impressed,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Pleterski told him he was trading in equities and foreign exchange. “He was his strategy was simple. All he was focusing om was making one percent a day. His philosophy was totally different than what I heard before. He had a strict stop loss. If he went up, he sold. He would trade about ten different stocks at the same time.”

Wilson told court his strategy seemed simple. “Why hadn’t anyone ever thought of this?”

Wilson said he signed a contract from AP Private Equity believing his company was legitimate and wrote a cheque for $250,000.

“He was telling me his strategy. It’s impossible that the principal can be wiped out. He was showing me the profits he was making,” said Wilson, explaining that he knew others who appeared to be getting returns, though he wasn’t sure if they actually got anything back.

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Wilson said he felt safe and said Pleterski told him his asset pool was between $30 million and $50 million.

Patterson showed Wilson contracts he signed. As the weeks went on, Wilson continued to write cheques totaling $900,000.

“It was a 75-25 split on capital gains. He was going to take 25 percent of the profit,” said Wilson.

He said his girlfriend also invested $300,000, with the proceeds from the sale of her condo.

When asked if he believed that Pleterski was spending his money on his lifestyle, credit cards and private jets, Wilson said definitely not.

“I didn’t even think it was a possibility. It’s the craziest thing to think you get scammed. It didn’t even cross my mind,” said Wilson.

Wilson testified things were very positive at the beginning but as March 2022, he told Pleterski he needed to take $400,000 out.

He said Pleterski started to become difficult to reach and evasive finally telling him his money was frozen in foreign accounts.

“Did you receive that money back?” said Patterson. “Nothing,” replied Wilson.

Pleterski was given a chance to cross-examine the witnesses but declined when asked by Superior Court Justice Shaun Nakatsuru.

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The trial continues.