Downtown-area incident sees several youth pepper-sprayed, teen arrested: London police

A London, Ont., teen is facing charges after police say a disturbance near the downtown core Wednesday saw several youths pepper-sprayed.

Police responded to the scene of King and Maitland streets near H.B. Beal Secondary School shortly before noon for a report of a disturbance involving multiple teens.

At least three were pepper-sprayed during the incident and one was struck by a baton allegedly wielded by a suspect police say was known to them.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody, police said, adding their investigation is ongoing. No information was provided in relation to any charges.

The youths who were targeted in the incident were assessed by paramedics, but police say there were no serious physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.