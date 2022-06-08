Menu

Crime

Charges laid in fatal April hit and run crash that left man dead: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 8, 2022 12:34 pm
Thou Roeun, 38. View image in full screen
Thou Roeun, 38. Courtesy: GoFundMe

More than a month after a hit-and-run crash at an Adelaide Street intersection left a 38-year-old father of three dead, London police say two people are now facing charges in the investigation.

Thou Roeun was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Adelaide and Nelson streets, just north of the Thames River, around 9:30 p.m. on April 23.

The vehicle involved fled from the scene, and police say Roeun was transported to hospital but died of his injuries.

Although investigators recovered the vehicle involved, a silver 2022 Volkswagen Passat, the following day, the driver remained at large.

Read more: Police identify 38-year-old London, Ont. man as victim of fatal Adelaide Street hit and run

On Wednesday, police announced that a 29-year-old man had been arrested and charged with several counts as a result of the investigation, including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

The accused also faces charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and operation while prohibited, police said.

A second person, a 25-year-old London woman, faces a charge of public mischief for falsely reporting that an offence had been committed when it had not, according to police.

No other details have been released by investigators.

Read more: Pedestrian dead after hit and run in London, Ont., police say

The 29-year-old is due back in court Wednesday, while the 25-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

A GoFundMe, launched by Roeun’s niece, Tayla, to pay for funeral expenses and to support Roeun’s three young daughters had raised more than $21,000 as of Wednesday.

