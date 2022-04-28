Richmond Row gunfire injures 1, police say; 2nd such incident in as many days

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many days, London police are investigating an early morning incident along Richmond Row involving gunfire.

In this most recent incident, reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Officers had responded to the area of Richmond and Mill streets for a report of a disturbance, but at the scene, located no injured persons or disturbance, police said.

A short time later, police say they were notified that a man had attended hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was later released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and are appealing to witnesses or people who may have video to come forward.

The incident comes just two days after a firearms-related incident farther south along Richmond Row, in the area of Richmond and Kent streets, police said.

In that incident, which police believe was not random, officers responded to a report of an altercation involving a person with a gun around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police say they found evidence a firearm had gone off.

Police say they later located a vehicle and say the occupants took off on foot, however they were arrested a short time later.

Investigators say one officer was approached and assaulted by another person as they tried to take one of the suspects into custody.

Four London residents, three aged 19 and one aged 20, face several charges in that incident.