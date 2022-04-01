73-year-old London man charged following shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 73-year old London, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

London police were called to a home on Egerton Street at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man suffered multiple injuries.

Read more: London police investigate after man injured in Egerton Street home

Investigators said the 59-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound, as well as other injuries. The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim and accused know each other.

Wilfred E. Pollard, 73, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, handling a firearm in a careless manner and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was scheduled to appear in a London court Friday in relation to the charges.