73-year-old London man charged following shooting

A 73-year old London, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this week.
London police were called to a home on Egerton Street at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man suffered multiple injuries.
Investigators said the 59-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound, as well as other injuries. The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.
Police said the victim and accused know each other.
Wilfred E. Pollard, 73, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, handling a firearm in a careless manner and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The accused was scheduled to appear in a London court Friday in relation to the charges.
