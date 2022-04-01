Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

73-year-old London man charged following shooting

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 1, 2022 5:22 pm
73-year-old London man charged following shooting - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 73-year old London, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

London police were called to a home on Egerton Street at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after a man suffered multiple injuries.

Read more: London police investigate after man injured in Egerton Street home

Investigators said the 59-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound, as well as other injuries. The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Trending Stories

Police said the victim and accused know each other.

Read more: London police issue public warning following release of ‘high-risk offender’

Wilfred E. Pollard, 73, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, handling a firearm in a careless manner and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a London court Friday in relation to the charges.

