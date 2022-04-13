London, Ont. police seek more info in incident that saw bullets fired in the air

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public as investigators seek more information in relation to an incident that saw bullets fired in the air from a vehicle in the city’s southeast end.

Officers say it took place on the morning of April 2 when a man driving southbound on Highbury Avenue South, just north of Commissioners Road East, was passed by another vehicle.

The man reported seeing a person inside the passing vehicle fire off two rounds from a handgun as the vehicle approached the Commissioners Road overpass, according to police.

The vehicle in question continued onto the off-ramp before the person inside fired off another round into the air, police say.

There were no reported injuries or damage.

After officers visited a home associated with the suspect vehicle, police say two women were arrested without incident.

The two 19-year-olds are jointly charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm and made their first court appearance last week.

On Wednesday, police said investigators are asking for additional witnesses to come forward.

They look to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of Highbury Avenue South between Hamilton Road and Commissioners Road East, as well as Commissioners Road East between Highbury Avenue and Deveron Crescent, at around 6:50 a.m. on April 2.

This may include anyone who was driving by the area in a vehicle or travelling along London Transit’s bus route No. 10, which travels along the stretch of Highbury Avenue South in question, at that time.

Those with information are asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously via Crime Stoppers’ local website.