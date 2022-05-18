1 hospitalized following early morning shooting in Westmount area: London police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital with critical injuries following another shooting in the city, this time in London’s Westmount area, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at a home on Ladybrook Crescent, just northeast of Andover Drive and Viscount Road, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Few details have been provided by police, who say the man was taken to hospital with a “critical injury.”

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The incident is at least the ninth gunfire-related incident in the city to be publicized by police this year, all since late March.

Global News has reached out to London police for comment.

Incidents involving gunfire since late March: March 26: Gunshots reported in the area of Oxford Street East and Richmond Street around 4:30 a.m. Police said evidence was located indicating that a gun had been fired.

March 30: Incident on Egerton Street ends with 59-year-old sustaining a gunshot wound and other injuries, police said. Man, 73, charged in the incident. The two knew each other.

April 2: Gunshots reported being fired from a moving vehicle around 6:50 a.m. along Highbury Avenue north of Commissioners Road. A man driving southbound told police an occupant in a passing vehicle had fired a handgun twice, and again into the air as the vehicle continued onto the off-ramp. Two women, both 19, were later charged.

April 16: Gunshots reported at townhouse complex located at 253 Taylor St., southeast of Adelaide and Huron Streets, around 11 p.m. Several shell casings were located along with minor property damage, police say. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 26: Report of altercation involving man with a gun around 2:15 a.m. near Richmond and Kent streets which saw gun fired. Four, aged 19 and 20, later taken into custody, including one for the assault of an officer. Police believe the incident was targeted.

April 28: Disturbance reported around 2:30 a.m. near Richmond and Mill streets. Police locate no injured parties at the scene, but said one man later attended hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

May 11: Gunshots reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Edmonton Street and Hilton Avenue in east London. No injuries were reported, and a search of a Hilton Avenue home allegedly turns up a replica handgun, a shotgun, and ammo. A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man each face eight firearm-related counts.

May 15: Vehicle reportedly struck by a bullet shortly before midnight in the area of Wellington Road and Bradley Avenue. No injuries reported, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.