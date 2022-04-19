Menu

Crime

Police seek tips after gunshots ring out at London, Ont. townhouse complex

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted April 19, 2022 12:01 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police are making an appeal to the public for more information after gunshots were reported at a townhouse complex southeast of Adelaide and Huron streets over the weekend.

Officers responded to the scene at 253 Taylor St. around 11 p.m. Saturday, and once there, located several shell casings and minor property damage, police said.

Read more: Search for two people, aircraft in Ontario enters fourth day: Canadian Armed Forces

Few details have been made public by investigators, who say preliminary information has indicated the involvement of a black vehicle.

No physical injuries were reported, and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

