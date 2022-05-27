Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

Send this page to someone via email

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.