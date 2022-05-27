Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2022 12:50 pm
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagFatal Collision tagWhitby tagHighway 407 tagHwy 407 tagLakeridge Road tagfatal collision whitby tagopp whitby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

Story continues below advertisement

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Crime

Charge upgraded to attempted murder in Egerton Street shooting: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
The investigation stems from the incidents surrounding an arrest on early Sunday morning. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

An aggravated assault charge laid against a 73-year-old man from London, Ont., in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end in March has been upgraded to attempted murder, police said Friday.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. on March 30 at a home on Egerton Street, police said. Officers were called to the scene to help paramedics with a 59-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound and other injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was rushed to hospital in critical but non-life threatening condition. He has since been released, police say.

Read more: April 1: 73-year-old London man charged following shooting

On April 1, police announced that they had arrested and charged 73-year-old Wilfred E. Pollard, with aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

Nearly two months later, police say that charge has been upgraded to attempted murder. Few other details have been provided.

Pollard also faces charges including recklessly discharging a firearm; careless handling of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say Pollard and the victim were known to each other.

The accused is set to appear in court June 1.

The incident is one of at least 10 involving gunfire to be reported by London police since late March.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers