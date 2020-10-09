B.C. election digest 2020: This week’s top stories

Send this page to someone via email

With the provincial election just over two weeks away, the leaders of B.C.’s three largest political parties have made major promises on the campaign trail.

BC NDP Leader John Horgan unveiled his party’s platform on Tuesday, which includes a $1,000 benefit for families with a household income under $125,000 a year as relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan also said this week that the BC NDP will fund a SkyTrain extension from Surrey to Langley, although the plan on how to cover the $1.5-billion cost is still in the works.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announced it would eliminate a two-per-cent small business income tax if his party forms government.

The Liberals also promised to replace the Massey Tunnel with a 10-lane bridge and pledged to invest in integrated police and mental health teams to free up police resources to deal with “growing street disorder.” A B.C. human rights organization criticized the plan, saying it criminalizes poverty.

The Liberals also pledged to end the ICBC monopoly.

The NDP, meanwhile, vowed to launch a 10-year cancer action plan that includes new cancer centres in Nanaimo and Kamloops.

The BC Greens said they want to see free child care for children under three and free early childhood education for three- and four-year-olds. The Liberals committed to an ambitious child-care plan on Friday, mirroring promises made by the incumbent NDP.

Wilkinson defended a Liberal candidate over her opposition to a rainbow crosswalk in her community.

On Wednesday, Wilkinson was asked whether he still supports Margaret Kunst, who is running in Langley East, after Global News obtained a copy of a questionnaire she filled out as a council candidate in 2018.

Kunst, who was running for a spot on the Township of Langley council, was asked about her stance on rainbow crosswalks as a symbol of support for the LGBTQ2 community.

According to the material obtained by Global News, the question read: “Langley Township has painted a rainbow crosswalk within the last few years. Would you support the painting of such crosswalks?”

Her answer: “No, I believe our Canadian Flag represents freedom and inclusivity for all in Canada.”

Global News will have complete coverage of the campaign, including our full list of ridings and candidates.

A leaders’ debate has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 90-minute event will feature BC NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

The broadcast will be carried live by a consortium of radio and television stations, including on Global News, BC1, globalnews.ca, the Global BC Facebook page and AM980 CKNW.