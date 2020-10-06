BC NDP pledges $1,000 in COVID-19 relief to certain families if re-elected

Send this page to someone via email

A re-elected BC Government will provide a $1,000 recovery benefit for all families with a household income under $125,000 a year as relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit will be provided on a sliding scale up to an annual family income of $175,000 a year, meaning those who earn more will receive less of the benefit.

“This election is about what kind of future British Columbians want as we face a new reality and move towards full recovery,” BC NDP leader John Horgan said Tuesday.

“Our plan provides the support people need right now and lays out a vision for how B.C. can emerge from the pandemic stronger and more secure than ever.”

The platform also includes a promise of a one-time $500 direct deposit to single people earning less than $62,000 annually, with a sliding scale up to $87,000.

On housing, the NDP promising to freeze rent increases to the end of 2021.

