Politics

BC NDP pledges $1,000 in COVID-19 relief to certain families if re-elected

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted October 6, 2020 1:07 pm
NDP Leader John Horgan pauses for a moment as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
NDP Leader John Horgan pauses for a moment as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A re-elected BC Government will provide a $1,000 recovery benefit for all families with a household income under $125,000 a year as relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit will be provided on a sliding scale up to an annual family income of $175,000 a year, meaning those who earn more will receive less of the benefit.

“This election is about what kind of future British Columbians want as we face a new reality and move towards full recovery,” BC NDP leader John Horgan said Tuesday.

“Our plan provides the support people need right now and lays out a vision for how B.C. can emerge from the pandemic stronger and more secure than ever.”

The platform also includes a promise of a one-time $500 direct deposit to single people earning less than $62,000 annually, with a sliding scale up to $87,000.

On housing, the NDP promising to freeze rent increases to the end of 2021.

–more to come

COVID-19 bc coronavirus John Horgan BC election BC votes BC election 2020 BC Votes 2020 Platform NDP Platform
