BC NDP promises to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants one

The BC NDP has promised to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine to any British Columbian who wants one, once a vaccine is approved.

NDP Leader John Horgan announced Monday afternoon that the province will waive fees associated with immunization.

“We have worked hard to keep people healthy and safe through the pandemic,” Horgan said.

“The difficult times are not over yet, because the virus will be with us for the foreseeable future. But once there is a safe and approved vaccine, we will ensure every British Columbian can get one.”

Free immunizations, such as the flu vaccine, are only available to those who need it the most, such as young children, families with young children, those with health conditions and seniors.

The BC Liberals have promised to make the flu immunization free to anyone in the province if elected.

Before calling the election, Horgan announced a $1.6-billion pandemic preparedness plan that included the purchase of two million doses of flu vaccine.

The government also committed to 45,000 high-dose influenza immunizations that will be made available to all long-term care residents.

“If this challenging year has shown us anything, it’s the positive strides our province can take when we all work together,” Horgan said.

“The last thing we should do now is go back to a government that puts the wealthy and well-connected before the needs of people.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously said that “very few” people are ineligible for a free flu shot, and that access has been expanded this year to address people who may come in contact with vulnerable groups, such as seniors.

But BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said a gap needed to be closed.

“Flu vaccinations have been available for people in some groupings, such as at-risk people and people over a certain age, but they’ve usually come at a charge of $25 or more for everyone else,” said Wilkinson.

BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau promised mental health supports on Monday.

The promises include establishing accessible mental health treatment options for all those struggling with anxiety or depression. The Greens also pledged early intervention, youth mental health initiatives, integrated primary care specific to youth and mental health enabling families to easily navigate resources in a supportive environment.

“Mental health care is failing at all levels, from early intervention for children and youth through to tertiary care for adults with complex psychological problems,” Furstenau said.

“The uncertainty and instability around the pandemic is placing increased psychological strain on us all. On top of that, young people are also facing compounding crises of climate change and affordability. Young people are the emerging leaders of our province and they should feel hopeful and excited about their future.”