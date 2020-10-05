Liberals to make Massey bridge commitment, NDP to hold town hall on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

More than seven years after the BC Liberals announced plans to replace the Massey Tunnel with a bridge, they are going to do it again.

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson is set to announce at 10 a.m. his plans to replace an aging tunnel with a bridge if elected.

The BC Liberals announced the plans in 2013 for a 10-lane, $3.5-billion bridge and interchange improvements to replace the tunnel. But the NDP cancelled the project in 2017.

The Metro Vancouver mayors recommended last year a new eight-lane tunnel as the replacement of the existing tunnel. But the NDP has not made a final decision on the project.

The bridge was supposed to be completed by 2022 and the Liberals had already started work on it when the NDP cancelled it. Wilkinson is expected to provide some sort of timeline Monday on when a Liberal government would attempt to have the project completed.

NDP leader John Horgan will not be holding a morning event. He will instead focus on a virtual town hall, organized by the party for 5 p.m. Horgan is expected to make an announcement at the beginning of the town hall about health care.

The town hall will be an opportunity for voters to ask the NDP leader questions on a range of topics.

Green party leader Sonia Furstenau will be in Victoria on Monday announcing the BC Greens mental health plan.