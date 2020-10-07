B.C. Election: NDP set to expand cancer care plan, Liberals to announce police support

Send this page to someone via email

BC NDP Leader John Horgan will be expanding on his party’s plan to launch a 10-year cancer care action plan Wednesday. Horgan will make the announced at 9:15 a.m. near the Terry Fox statues in Vancouver.

The initiative was part of the NDP platform released on Tuesday.

The includes an “anywhere/anytime commitment” so that all cancer patients get information and care where and when they need it. This includes an additional effort around rural communities.

Horgan, a cancer survivor himself, has focused on investing in cancer care centres, including a previous announcement of adding one to the new Surrey hospital project.

The NDP plan includes providing more individualized care for cancer patients, including dedicated teams providing a full continuum of care. This will include investing in new equipment, systems and procedures that deliver leading-edge prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment services.

The costed budget estimates of the cancer centre investment will be $50 million in 2020-21, $100 million in 2021-22 and $300 million in 2022-23, according to the party.

The investment will include expanding and funding enhanced research and diagnostic capabilities, allowing health professionals to improve the precision of disease risk prediction, prevention, diagnostics and treatment.

Horgan’s platform also includes a commitment to establish a second medical school in B.C. There has been no decision yet on where to put the school.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will be making an announcement in Vancouver. The focus will be on support for police forces across the province and enhancing public safety initiatives.

The Liberals have made public safety a central focus of the campaign. Wilkinson has already promised to ban camping in urban parks.

There have been many concerns from communities near tent cities around increased cases of violence and crime. The Liberals have also promised to help address homelessness and addictions as part of any public safety measure.

Wilkinson will be making his latest announcement alongside candidates Jet Sunner, Chelsa Meadus, and George Affleck.

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau will be in Whistler to announce support for small businesses and the tourism sector.