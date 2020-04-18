A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has recorded four deaths to date since the province recorded its first novel coronavirus case on March 11.

Here is a look at the timeline of actions taken in Saskatchewan since the first case was reported.

March 11

Nearly 160 inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are placed under quarantine after one offender says he was previously in contact with someone with COVID-19.

As of April 15, six guards at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19, but no offenders.

March 12

Saskatchewan reports its first case of COVID-19, a person in their 60s who recently travelled to Egypt. Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief health medical officer, said at the time that the risk of acquiring COVID-19 in Saskatchewan remained low.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Scott Moe ends weeks of speculation by saying voters will not head to the polls this spring.

As speculation of an early election ended, word came that the Juno Awards scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on March 15 were cancelled.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan confirms first presumptive case of novel coronavirus

March 13

Saskatchewan’s HealthLine 811 experiences a significant backlog as people call with more “general questions,” rather than health concerns.

Health Minister Jim Reiter calls for an action plan within days to deal with the issue.

Both the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Western Hockey League (WHL) suspend their seasons.

The WHL cancelled the remainder of its season on March 18, while the NLL followed suit on April 8.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, which originally said on March 12 that its season will continue, backtracked and suspended its season.

March 14

The University of Regina suspends all classes and labs for the next four days. Classes resumed on March 20 through distance teaching only.

The University of Saskatchewan also suspends classes and moves to distance learning.

Story continues below advertisement

March 15

Saskatchewan says all public schools will remain open and that any decision to close schools would be made on the advice of Shahab, who said it would not be made in the “absence of valid public health reasons.”

March 16

One day after saying public schools will remain open, the province orders all publicly-funded schools to close indefinitely starting on March 20. Officials said every student will receive a final grade based on their current grade and they will progress to their next grade level for the 2020-21 school year.

Visitor restrictions are implemented at hospitals, long-term care homes, personal care homes and group homes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Saskatchewan government said while concern over the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to rise, the risk remains low but is increasing.

READ MORE: Public schools in Saskatchewan closing amid coronavirus concerns

March 17

The Saskatchewan government passes emergency legislation to deal with COVID-19 by amending the Saskatchewan Employment Act. The new measures allow workers in Saskatchewan to miss up to 14 days of work without being penalized by their employers, and is made retroactive to March 6.

The government also says the tabling of the full 2020-21 budget will be delayed, but spending estimates will be released on March 18.

Story continues below advertisement

March 18

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe declares a state of emergency.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned, and seating at restaurants, bars and event centres is limited to 50 per cent of capacity, or 50 people, whichever is less.

Gyms, fitness centres, casinos and bingo halls are ordered closed until further notice.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it will stop performing all non-urgent and elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostics as of March 23.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan declares state of emergency as coronavirus concerns grow

March 19

Dr. Allan Woo, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Woo believes he contracted the virus at a curling bonspiel in Alberta. Officials later link 11 COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan to the bonspiel.

March 20

Moe signs an order under the province’s Emergency Measures Act authorizing police to enforce all orders made under the province’s state of emergency, including self-isolation for international travellers.

The province orders all restaurants, food courts and other similar businesses closed as of March 23, with exceptions made for those offering takeout, drive-through and food product delivery.

Story continues below advertisement

March 24

A leaked document from the SHA suggests a death toll of 15,000 in a worst-case scenario for the province.

The SHA said it was a draft document based on early modelling and that it was still being refined. The document projects that about 300,000 people will be infected by COVID-19, 15,000 who may require intensive care.

March 25

Saskatchewan limits gatherings to 10 people and mandates certain businesses to close, but allows those businesses to expand into e-commerce or provide pickup or delivery services to customers.

Two people who attended a snowmobile supper on March 14 in Christopher Lake test positive for coronavirus. Officials later say 24 people who attended the event became infected.

READ MORE: Snowmobile club president says Saskatchewan rally followed COVID 19 gathering rules

March 27

The number of coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan tops 100.

SHA says PPE has gone missing from its facilities and the health authority’s CEO, Scott Livingstone, believes it is some staff at the SHA who are responsible.

RCMP charge 11 people with violating the province’s order to limit gathering to 10 people or less.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP charge 11 suspects for violating public health order

March 30

The first two coronavirus-related deaths in Saskatchewan are reported.

One victim was Alice Grove, a 75-year-old widow who lived alone on a farm near North Battleford.

April 1

The third coronavirus-related death is reported in the province, a man in northern Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan extends its state of emergency for two more weeks.

April 2

The number of coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan tops 200.

April 7

A woman in Regina is fined $2,800 for allegedly failing to comply with a public health officer.

Regina police said the 23-year-old woman had tested positive for coronavirus and was not complying with a 14-day self-isolation period.

April 8

Saskatchewan releases its COVID-19 modelling forecast, saying between 3,075 and 8,370 could die under the different projections.

Story continues below advertisement

The modelling says between 153,000 and 408,000 could become infected.

April 11

The death toll from COVID-19 rises to four in the province, a man in Regina.

At the same time, Moe says over half the people infected with the disease have recovered and there are more recoveries than active cases.

April 13

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reaches 300, with only two new cases in the last 24 hours, the fewest new cases reported in almost a month.

Moe says the latest numbers are reasons for cautious optimism as they work toward lifting restrictions in the province.

April 15

Saskatchewan extends its state of emergency for another two weeks.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.