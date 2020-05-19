Coronavirus: Phase 2 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan begins

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s economy takes another step forward on Tuesday as the province continues its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of Phase 2 of Saskatchewan’s five-phase reopening plan, retail businesses have been given the green light to open their doors to the public.

Allowed to reopen are retail businesses, shopping malls, select personal services such as hairstylists, barbers, registered massage therapists, acupuncturists and acupressurists along with public markets and farmers markets.

Surgeries that are permitted will be expanded from emergency and three-week urgent cases to six-week urgent cases.

MRIs will increase from 50 per cent to 75 per cent of normal capacity. CT scans are also returning to 75 per cent of normal capacity from the current 55 per cent level.

Businesses and clients are reminded about the safety measures in place and are required to comply with the current public health order.

That includes limiting public and private gatherings, inside and outside, to more no more than 10 people and maintaining physical distancing by at least two metres from others.

The order also requires people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay home if they are sick or symptomatic.

People who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive are being told to stay inside and contact public health.

Businesses are not required to reopen on Tuesday and can choose to do so at a later date.

Phase 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan began on May 4, allowing medical services such as dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment to open.

On Friday, golf courses across the province also reopened as part of Phase 1.

No date has been set for Phase 3, but it includes the reopening of tattoo shops, esthetician services, restaurants and gyms.

The province confirmed zero new reported coronavirus cases on Sunday along with 11 more recoveries.

There have been 592 confirmed cases in Saskatchewan, 455 recoveries and six deaths.

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Dave Giles

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.