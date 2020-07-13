Universal coronavirus testing introduced as Saskatchewan opens more health services

Send this page to someone via email

Universal coronavirus testing was announced along with the resumption of more health services in Saskatchewan on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, July 14, COVID-19 testing will be available to anyone in the province who requests it. Referrals can be made by contacting HealthLine 811.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said its laboratories are currently processing around 600 tests per day, with capacity to perform upwards of 1,800. Patients will be prioritized for testing based on a number of factors, officials added.

Health services outlined as Phase 3 of the SHA’s service resumption plan are resuming on Monday.

These services include the following:

further enhanced mental health and addictions support, including the opening of social detox and addictions inpatient treatment;

additional chronic diseases management/wellness programs/stroke prevention; and

specialized services for clients with developmental disabilities, autism and brain injuries.

Over 540 health services have re-started in the province since service resumption began on May 19, SHA said.

They added more have resumed in Regina and southern areas compared with Saskatoon and the north, given the COVID-19 cases in those areas and the response personnel required to support it.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

