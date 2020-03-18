Saskatchewan declares state of emergency as coronavirus concerns grow

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has declared a state of emergency as concerns grow over COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

With the declaration, the province now has more power to bring in measures to protect the public.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are now banned in the province.

Seating at restaurants, bars and event centres is limited to 50 per cent of capacity, or 50 people, whichever is less.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations are exempt.

The new measures come as the province announced eight new presumptive COVID-19 cases.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is discontinuing all non-urgent and elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostics as of March 23.

Officials said parents with children in daycare should be prepared for further restrictions, but did not elaborate.

