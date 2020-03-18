Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan declares state of emergency

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced on Wednesday that the province had declared a state of emergency, which would put in place more restrictions including limiting public gatherings to 50 people or less, while fitness clubs, casinos and other facilities with the exception of restaurants are to close. He added ordering restaurants to close could still take place in the coming days with exception of those providing take out and delivery. It comes after eight new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total for the province to 16, double where it was on Tuesday.