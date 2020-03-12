Saskatchewan confirms first presumptive case of novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer has confirmed the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said the patient, who is in their 60s, had recently travelled to Egypt.

“The province’s first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported,” Shahab said Thursday in a statement.

“This supports the expanded testing criteria of symptomatic travellers to better prepare Saskatchewan’s response to the COVID-19 event. All travellers need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks upon return home.”

Shahab said the patient was tested on March 9 in Saskatoon and is well enough to self-isolate at home.

Lab tests confirmed the positive test on Thursday.

Public health officials said a contact investigation is underway and staff will connect with this individual’s close contacts.

Officials said that anyone who may be at risk of transmission of COVID-19 from this individual will be contacted.

More to come.