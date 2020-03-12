Menu

Health

Saskatchewan confirms first presumptive case of novel coronavirus

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 12:01 pm
A person who recently travelled to Egypt has been confirmed to have COVID-19, the first presumptive case in Saskatchewan.
A person who recently travelled to Egypt has been confirmed to have COVID-19, the first presumptive case in Saskatchewan. Dave Parsons / Global News

Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer has confirmed the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Saqib Shahab said the patient, who is in their 60s, had recently travelled to Egypt.

READ MORE: Juno Awards 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

“The province’s first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported,” Shahab said Thursday in a statement.

“This supports the expanded testing criteria of symptomatic travellers to better prepare Saskatchewan’s response to the COVID-19 event. All travellers need to monitor their symptoms for two weeks upon return home.”

Saskatchewan officials say province is preparing for potential coronavirus outbreak

Shahab said the patient was tested on March 9 in Saskatoon and is well enough to self-isolate at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Lab tests confirmed the positive test on Thursday.

READ MORE: No spring election: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Public health officials said a contact investigation is underway and staff will connect with this individual’s close contacts.

Officials said that anyone who may be at risk of transmission of COVID-19 from this individual will be contacted.

More to come.

