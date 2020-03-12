Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Saskatoon firefighters under quarantine after contacting patient being tested for COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 11:33 am
The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze in an apartment suite early Saturday morning.
Four Saskatoon Fire Department members have been placed in a precautionary quarantine after coming into contact with a patient being tested for COVID-19. File / Global News

Some members of a Saskatoon Fire Department station are under a precautionary quarantine after firefighters came into contact with a person being tested for COVID-19.

Fire officials said an engine from Station 4 was called to a medical emergency of a person experiencing shortness of breath.

Related News

They learned the patient was being tested for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Inmates at Saskatoon jail under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19

Four staff members have been placed in a precautionary quarantine until test results from the patient are obtained and reviewed, officials said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said there will not be any response disruptions due to the precautionary measure.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Saskatchewan to date.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No spring election — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

On Tuesday, 158 inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre were placed in quarantine after an offender said he came into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Thursday there will be no spring election over COVID-19 concerns.

Saskatchewan officials say province is preparing for potential coronavirus outbreak
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatoon Fire DepartmentPandemicSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatoon coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatoon COVID-19Saskatoon Fire Department Coronavirus QuarantineSaskatoon Fire Department Quarantine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.