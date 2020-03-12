Saskatoon firefighters under quarantine after contacting patient being tested for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Some members of a Saskatoon Fire Department station are under a precautionary quarantine after firefighters came into contact with a person being tested for COVID-19.

Fire officials said an engine from Station 4 was called to a medical emergency of a person experiencing shortness of breath.

They learned the patient was being tested for COVID-19.

Four staff members have been placed in a precautionary quarantine until test results from the patient are obtained and reviewed, officials said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said there will not be any response disruptions due to the precautionary measure.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Saskatchewan to date.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, 158 inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre were placed in quarantine after an offender said he came into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Thursday there will be no spring election over COVID-19 concerns.