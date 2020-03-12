No spring election: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says there will not be a spring election.

“We will remain focused on providing a strong, stable government and addressing the health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moe said in a statement Thursday morning.

“I will not be calling a provincial election this spring.”

There had been signs Moe would be calling a spring election, including a statement at the SARM convention on Wednesday that his government’s mandate was up.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Saskatchewan to date, however, 158 inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are under quarantine after an offender said he came into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

