Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

No spring election: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 10:55 am
Premier Scott Moe said there will not be a spring election in Saskatchewan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Scott Moe said there will not be a spring election in Saskatchewan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave Parsons / Global News

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says there will not be a spring election.

“We will remain focused on providing a strong, stable government and addressing the health and economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moe said in a statement Thursday morning.

Related News

“I will not be calling a provincial election this spring.”

READ MORE: Voting during a pandemic is like grocery shopping, says Saskatchewan medical officer

There had been signs Moe would be calling a spring election, including a statement at the SARM convention on Wednesday that his government’s mandate was up.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Saskatchewan to date, however, 158 inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are under quarantine after an offender said he came into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

More to come

Story continues below advertisement
Saskatchewan officials say province is preparing for potential coronavirus outbreak
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusSask PoliticsCOVID-19Government of SaskatchewanScott MoeSaskatchewan NDPDecision SaskatchewanSaskatchewan ElectionPandemicSaskatchewan Premier Scott MoeSask ElectionSaskatchewan Election 2020Sask Election 2020Saskatchewan CoronavirusSK Election 2020
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.