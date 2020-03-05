Ferrets, a Saskatoon lab and the leading edge of the race for a coronavirus vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon-based lab is at the forefront of the global race to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

They now have a virus isolate in their lab, have generated a vaccine based on the isolate and are in the process of testing both on living animals.

Their test-mammal of choice, ferrets.

“There’s a little bit of experience from the SARS outbreak, and from from other viruses like this one,” said Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization – International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) director & CEO Volker Geldts.

“So we think the ferret is probably the best model for this virus.”

Geldts says observing the disease in animals, or creating an “infection model”, is the first step to creating any vaccine.

The reason ferrets have become the proverbial guinea pig is due to their ability to become infected by this particular virus.

“You have to have a model where animals are showing symptoms similar to what we see in humans,” Geldts said.

He says with the vaccinations underway, the ferrets will be exposed to the virus itself over the coming weeks. He says if the vaccine is effective in its first trial, work to determine its safety for human use will get underway.

From there, manufacturing would begin before the vaccine would head to clinical trial.

“Ideally you demonstrate proof of concept in another animal species. There’s monkeys and non-human primates that are being used too,” he explained.

Geldts said that while the clinical trial phase is still months away at the earliest, his lab’s work puts it at the leading edge in the race to fight the emerging epidemic.

"We're among a handful of other labs around the world. We're just at the forefront like they are."

The virus isolate was obtained from the Public Health Agency of Canada. It originated from one of Ontario’s confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A “level 3 pathogen”, it’s being worked on under purpose-built containment at VIDO-Intervac at the University of Saskatchewan.

Geldts said his team is also in the process of creating an in-house vaccine manufacturing facility in order to accelerate this or any new vaccine towards the clinical trial phase.

“We’re very proud to be part of it. We have some of the best scientists in the world working right here in Saskatoon and it’s a pleasure to work with them and put a lot of extra effort into this right now.”