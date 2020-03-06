Global News Morning Saskatoon March 6 2020 8:58am 04:08 Separating facts from fiction on the Coronavirus Head of clinical microbiology at the Saskatchewan health authority, Dr.Joseph Blondeau helps us understand the truth about the coronavirus, and dispels some myths you might have heard. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6639767/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6639767/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?