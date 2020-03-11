Coronavirus: Inmates at Saskatoon prison under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Some inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre (SCC) are under quarantine after one offender said he had previously come into contact with someone with COVID-19.

Saskatchewan justice officials confirmed the quarantine to Global News on Wednesday afternoon.

According to justice officials, the offender said he came into contact with the person in either Alberta or British Columbia.

Officials in Alberta and B.C. say they have not identified the individual referred to by the offender as being infected with COVID-19, Saskatchewan justice officials said.

Precautionary measures are now in place at the centre, with the offender and all those he has been in contact with, placed in quarantine. Officials said the move is a precautionary measure while they gather more information.

Some staff have self-isolated as well, officials added.

Corrections said it is in close contact with public health officials so they can provide guidance and direction on the situation.

No other details have been released at this time.

Saskatchewan public health has stated that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province to date.

More to come