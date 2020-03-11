Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Inmates at Saskatoon prison under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 5:17 pm
'Significant damage' after disturbance at Saskatoon Correctional Centre; two injured.
An offender at Saskatoon Correctional Centre said he came into contact with a person with Covid-19 in either Alberta or British Columbia. File / Global News

Some inmates at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre (SCC) are under quarantine after one offender said he had previously come into contact with someone with COVID-19.

Saskatchewan justice officials confirmed the quarantine to Global News on Wednesday afternoon.

Related News

READ MORE: Alberta has 1st presumptive case of coronavirus

According to justice officials, the offender said he came into contact with the person in either Alberta or British Columbia.

Officials in Alberta and B.C. say they have not identified the individual referred to by the offender as being infected with COVID-19, Saskatchewan justice officials said.

Precautionary measures are now in place at the centre, with the offender and all those he has been in contact with, placed in quarantine. Officials said the move is a precautionary measure while they gather more information.

Story continues below advertisement
COVID-19: B.C. government pandemic response powers

Some staff have self-isolated as well, officials added.

Corrections said it is in close contact with public health officials so they can provide guidance and direction on the situation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Here’s a timeline of COVID-19 cases in Canada

No other details have been released at this time.

Saskatchewan public health has stated that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province to date.

More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronaviruscoronavirus canadacoronavirus symptomsSaskatoon Correctional CentreCoronavirus Infectioncoronavirus spreadingSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatoon coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.