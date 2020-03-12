Menu

Manitoba to provide coronavirus update Thursday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 10:26 am
Updated March 12, 2020 10:43 am
Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin will give Manitoba an update on the current Coronavirus situation in the province.

Manitoba’s health minister will be providing a COVID-19 update at 9:45 Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Former Winnipegger says ‘everyone’s suffering’ as Italy locks down over coronavirus fears

The province said Cameron Friesen, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will deliver the news from the Manitoba Legislature.

Stay tuned to 680 CJOB and Global Winnipeg for live coverage.

Manitoba to spend $35M on equipment in case of novel coronavirus spread
Manitoba to spend $35M on equipment in case of novel coronavirus spread
Coronavirus COVID-19 Province of Manitoba Cameron Friesen Brent Roussin
