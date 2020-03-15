Self-isolation over COVID-19 concerns ends at Fire Station No. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Four Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) firefighters were moved from self-isolation to self-monitoring in continued efforts to contain coronavirus Saturday afternoon.

The crew had been placed in self-isolation after coming into contact with a patient on March 11 who was being tested for COVID-19.

SFD officials said the decision to move the firefighters to self-monitoring was made in consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Self-monitoring is required for fourteen days after any risk of exposure to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the four firefighters have no restrictions on going to work or to schools but must avoid crowds and vulnerable people.

However, they must watch for new symptoms, including dry cough or fever.

The four staff members were isolated inside the station for 18 hours, a decision the department said was jointly agreed upon.

The station was also closed to outside access during this time period and contingency plans were activated to maintain coverage from a secondary location in the district, officials said.

There were six presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday morning.

