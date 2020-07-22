Coronavirus: Saskatchewan exceeds 1,000 cases, sets new daily record

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has reported its highest total number of new coronavirus cases in a single day –60 — while passing the 1,000-case mark, according to the provincial government on Wednesday.

On July 17, 42 total new cases were reported, the second-highest amount in a single day.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital — 10 are receiving inpatient care and three are in intensive care.

Twelve more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 825.

There are currently 190 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, more than 84,915 tests have been carried out in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

