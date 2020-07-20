Coronavirus: Music to resonate once again from TCU Place

Send this page to someone via email

TCU Place won’t be silent for much longer as it announced live musical performances for the first time since it was temporarily closed by COVID-19 in March.

The downtown Saskatoon venue announced the “Social Distancing Concert Series” on Monday.

Two one-hour concerts featuring Saskatchewan musicians will welcome guests back to the Sid Buckwold Theatre after a prolonged closure due to the virus.

On Aug. 6, music-lovers will have the opportunity to listen to Prince Albert’s Donny Parenteau who nominated in 2019 for Indigenous artist of the year with the Saskatchewan Music Awards.

The second concert on Aug. 8 will feature Ponteix who took home the 2017 Western Canadian Music award for Francophone artist of the year.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday by calling at 306-975-7799 or at the TCU Place box office.

Officials said admission for each of the shows will be limited to comply with the Phase 4.2 of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan set out by the provincial government.

As of July 16, live performances in Saskatchewan are under the following guidelines from the plan:

Singing and shouting can spread droplets further than regular conversation, so they present an increased risk;

Music should be played at a moderate volume to prevent shouting;

Live music, including singing, woodwind and brass instruments, should be separated from patrons and other performers by a distance of four metres and/or a physical barrier;

Other musicians (e.g. guitar or percussion players) and performers are permitted with two metres of separation;

Performers must use their own microphones; and

Performers from the same extended household are not required to be physically distant from each other, but must be separated from patrons and performers from outside of their extended household.

Built in 1968, the three-tier theatre at TCU place has just over 2,070 seats.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

