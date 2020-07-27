Active coronavirus cases rise over 300 in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says the number of active coronavirus cases in the province has risen to 307, marking a new high.

Health officials said in Monday’s update there were 31 new cases, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,209 since the first case was reported in March.

Ten of the new cases are located in the central region, nine in the south, eight in Saskatoon and three in the north, according to a press release. Officials said the location of one case is still pending.

Fourteen people are currently in hospital; 10 are receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

Thirteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 886.

There have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, over 92,795 tests have been carried out in the province.

