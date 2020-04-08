Coronavirus outbreak: Premier Moe says province preparing for all possible COVID-19 scenarios

On Wednesday alongside Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer Dr. Saqid Shahab, Premier Scott Moe thanked the Saskatchewan Health Authority for providing a briefing on “what if” COVID-19 scenarios for the province. Under the low-range scenario, 3,075 deaths and 153,000 infections are possible. Total cumulative deaths are forecast at 5,260, with 262,000 total cases in the mid-range scenario. Deaths under the high-range scenario are estimated at 8,370, with 4,265 patients in hospital simultaneously, 1,280 of those in intensive care.